‘Lock your vehicles’: Skaneateles car stolen and stashed in Syracuse

Courtesy of the Village of Skaneateles Police Department.

SKANKEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Skaneateles Police are reminding residents in the area to keep a close on their cars, and more importantly to lock them.

According to police, a 2021 Ford Explorer was stolen from a driveway in the village and abandoned Wednesday morning on Solar Street in Syracuse.

The suspects also broke into another car and stole loose change, police say.

Skaneateles Police urge car owners to lock their vehicles, remove the keys and do not leave valuables inside the car that can be seen by passersby.

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Syracuse Police Department. Anyone with information should call the Skaneateles Police Department at (315) 685-3819.