Lockheed Martin hosting job fair at Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Lockheed Martin is coming to Syracuse, looking to hire 120 employees at its Syracuse and Owego sites.

More than 100 technical positions, including several different engineering, testing, and manufacturing jobs, are available.

If you’re interested, head to Destiny USA on Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m. on the third floor in the Canyon area.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9