Lockheed Martin in Liverpool awarded Navy contract

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Lockheed Martin in Liverpool has been awarded a contract for an electronic warfare system that the Navy uses.

Lockheed has been awarded $185 million from the Navy as part of its Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, or SEWIP. SEWIP “provides enhanced shipboard electronic warfare for early detection, analysis, threat warning and protection from anti-ship missiles.”

This phase of the project is expected to be completed by April 2022. The Navy then has the option of extending the contract through September 2026, which would make it worth $812 million overall.

The majority of the work on SEWIP will be done at Lockheed’s Liverpool location, with the Lansdale, Pennsylvania location providing the rest of the work.

