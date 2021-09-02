Lockheed Martin looking to fill 100+ positions

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking for a new job, you may be in luck! Aerospace company, Lockheed Martin is looking to fill more than 100 positions in the next three to six months.

The positions range anywhere from systems engineering to software engineering. Employees would be part of developing and producing radar technology for the U.S. military. Depending on the job, Lockheed Martin is looking for people who have experience in a variety of things including, mechanical engineering and game design.

The open positions are located across Syracuse, as well as facilities in Owego and Niagara Falls. Lockheed Martin says the reason there are so many openings right now is because of a high demand in their products.

“Our customers need our products that we deliver to them. Our customer base from a situational awareness standpoint from radar to solar technology. They’re expanding their need for our services and our products, and updating their products as well. So our ability to deliver to our customers is very important,” says Kwame Fluker, Senior Manager Human Resources at Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin in Syracuse is primarily involved in the development and production of situational awareness technology.

Lockheed Martin sponsored Armed Forces Day at the New York State Fair on Thursday. Men and women of the military, active duty or veterans could get into the state fair for free by showing military identification. Lockheed Martin created a page for interested applicants. Applicants can click on the website and choose the location and position they’re interested in.