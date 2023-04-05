Content warning: The following contains a description of the incident, which may be disturbing to some readers.

CARLTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 14-year-old boy is dead after being killed by his father in an Orleans County murder-suicide, according to the Orleans County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a suspicious vehicle parked in an orchard on Kendrick Road in the Town of Carlton. They said the vehicle was about 75 feet from the road, with two people found dead about 400 feet from the vehicle.

The people were identified as 14-year-old Shawn Spoon and his 39-year-old father, Henry Spoon, Jr. According to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s office, which conducted the autopsies of the individuals, as well as information gathered from evidence at the scene, it has been determined that Henry Spoon used a rifle and a knife to kill his son and then take his own life.

The Orleans County Sheriff’s office said it is “continuing to piece together the history of events leading up to this tragic incident.” The office is working with six other agencies to investigate the case.

Crisis Services are available to anyone experiencing mental health issues or going through crisis.

Niagara County: (716) 285-3515

Erie County: (716) 834-3131

Orleans County: (585) 589-7066

Monroe County: (585) 368-3950

or call the 211 lifeline

Lockport High School also announced on its website that the school will be offering grief counseling for students following the incident.

“Earlier today, district staff were able to secure additional crisis – grief counseling support for students who might need them prior to our return to school next week,” the announcement said. “These services are free of charge and any student that would like to pursue them are welcome and encouraged to do so.”

The school also said administrators will be on hand to provide further support.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orleans County Sheriff’s office at (585) 589-5527 and ask for Investigators Colonna, Pahuta or Marsceill.