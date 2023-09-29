CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — People around Central New York will have the chance to enjoy “Locktoberfest” festivals in multiple locations near the Erie Canal, Oswego Canal and Champlain Canal.

Event schedule:

Locktoberfest Lockport, Canal Street

This celebration will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees can enjoy artisan and food markets and tours of the Locks District.

Locktoberfest Phoenix, State Street

Phoenix will be hosting this celebration on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. People will have the chance to enjoy six bands plus vendors, crafters and food trucks. A large fireworks show will also happen in celebration of the Oswego Canal and the arts.

Locktoberfest Rome, Bellamy Harbor Park

Rome’s Locktoberfest will be happening on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Live music, an artisan craft fair, local craft beer and child-friendly activities will all be featured.

Locktoberfest Fort Edward, Canal Street Market Place

The final Locktobefest event will happen in Fort Edward on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. This festival will include farm and artisan products, as well as food and free horse and wagon rides. A local beer-tasting tent and live music will also be featured.