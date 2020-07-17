Loneliness Amid COVID-19

The U.S. Census Bureau reports that over a quarter of the U.S. population, and 28 percent of older adults, now live by themselves. So, it’s no surprise that one in five say they feel lonely or socially isolated at some point.

Isolation mixed with social distancing can make life even more challenging for those who are already feeling alone. But experts say that there are things that anyone can do to try to ease their fears and that feeling of loneliness.

If you or someone you know is suffering from loneliness reach out for help and speak with a medical profession. To learn more visit Upstate.edu/geriatrics.