Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Long Branch Elementary principal and secretary celebrate retirement with drive-by farewell parade

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Long Branch Elementary and the Liverpool School District lost two important staff members to retirement this year, and on Saturday, they were treated to a drive-by farewell parade.

Long Branch Elementary principal Bob McCrone and secretary Mary Lynn Klymkow are retiring from their positions at Long Branch Elementary after working there for a combined 27 years. 

On Saturday, about 75 cars drove by their homes in a parade to wish them a happy retirement. 

McCrone has been working in education for 40 years, and he is described by his peers as a positive, compassionate, fair and genuine person. His dedication, unwavering support, and guidance over the years will be greatly missed within the Long Branch Elementary community. 

Mary Lynn Klymkow has been working within the Liverpool Central School District for 20 years, and her warm personality, and friendly smile that makes everyone feel welcome and comfortable when they arrive at school will be greatly missed.

Happy retirement!

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected