Long Branch Elementary principal and secretary celebrate retirement with drive-by farewell parade

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Long Branch Elementary and the Liverpool School District lost two important staff members to retirement this year, and on Saturday, they were treated to a drive-by farewell parade.

Long Branch Elementary principal Bob McCrone and secretary Mary Lynn Klymkow are retiring from their positions at Long Branch Elementary after working there for a combined 27 years.

On Saturday, about 75 cars drove by their homes in a parade to wish them a happy retirement.







McCrone has been working in education for 40 years, and he is described by his peers as a positive, compassionate, fair and genuine person. His dedication, unwavering support, and guidance over the years will be greatly missed within the Long Branch Elementary community.

Mary Lynn Klymkow has been working within the Liverpool Central School District for 20 years, and her warm personality, and friendly smile that makes everyone feel welcome and comfortable when they arrive at school will be greatly missed.

Happy retirement!

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9