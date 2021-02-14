Long-distance couples get creative for Valentine’s Day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For couples in long-distance relationships, spending Valentine’s Day together can be difficult, but making it work during a pandemic is a whole extra hurdle.

Kim Bader, a native of Skaneateles Falls, met her current boyfriend through a mutual friend over the summer. They’ve been commuting on the weekends between Buffalo and Camillus to see each other, but have to get creative during the week. They often use apps like House Party and Zoom to spend time together virtually and play games online.

“It’s funny because we were just talking the other day about how we’ve barely been on dates other than like at home watching TV,” Bader said. “But it also kind of makes it unique in the sense of having to be more creative with different ways to get to know each other in the beginning of the relationship and continuing that bond with each other.”

Thinking outside the box is something Auburn native Jenna Nila and her boyfriend in Connecticut also have to do.

“Spotify has a feature now where you can listen to the same music at the same time, so that’s been nice, too, ’cause even though we can’t talk, it’s like we still have each other there,” she said.

And if you can’t be physically together this Valentine’s Day, you can always send your significant other flowers and chocolate or use different apps to connect with your partner virtually.

Brianna Gomez, a therapist at Harvest House Counseling in Syracuse, says knowing what your love language is and what your partner’s love language is helps to better show them that you love and care for them.

“I know couples in long-distance relationships that still have date nights and now you can order Postmates from the same place, but in different locations, and watch a movie together, play games together,” she said.

These couples said technology has been a saving grace to keep them connected through these difficult months and they are hopeful for what’s to come.

“It’s difficult now, but it’s just going to be so worth it when you finally get to the future and you are able to just come home to them every night and wake up to them every morning,” Nila said. “That’s kind of what gets me through and helps me on the tough days.”