Long Island man dies after ATV crash in Albion

ALBION, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, a man from Long Island died on Wednesday after an ATV crash in the town of Albion.
First responders were called to Austin Road for the crash on Tuesday.
Investigators said Robert Fischer was the only person on the ATV when it crashed. He was brought to Upstate University Hospital where he lated died.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
