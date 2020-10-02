Long lines at Wegmans drive-thru flu shot clinic on Friday morning

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wegmans is hosting two drive-thru flu shot clinics at the State Fairgrounds this weekend and they are already drawing long lines.

Some seniors are having a hard time finding flu shots and by 7:15 a.m. Friday, more than a hundred cars lined up for the clinic.

Friday’s event ran until 12 p.m. and was for seniors aged 65 and older.

Wegmans Pharmacy Director Brian Pompo tells NewsChannel 9 that heading into September, demand was already high and suppliers are having a hard time pumping out enough vaccines for those 65 and older.

Doctors urge everyone of all ages to make sure they get a flu shot this year.

“We would hate to see people get co-infected with COVID-19 and infected with influenza. There’s concern that that infection could be much more serious,” said Dr. Jana Shaw, Pediatric Infection Disease Specialist at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.

There is no appointment needed at the drive-thru clinic. A second one will be offered on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is open to anyone ages two and up. Bring your insurance card and a photo ID, and enter at Gate 7 in the Grey Lot at the New York State Fairgrounds.