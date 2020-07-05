Long stretch of high heat and humidity on the way to CNY

Syracuse and CNY already had its first heat wave in nearly 2 years just two weeks ago. A second, more intense heat wave is expected over the next several days for the region.

The reason for the second heat wave is the position of the jet stream. The river of strongest winds in the atmosphere will be moving farther north of the Great Lakes and Northeast over the coming days. This will allow intense heat and higher levels of humidity to build in from the south and southwest.

It appears the most intense heat and humidity will work in for the last half of the week with highs expected to be well into the 90s! When you combine the 90 something degree air with dew points in the 70s it will feel more like (heat index) it’s well into the 90s much of the week, and possibly upwards or even exceeding 100° at times for the last half of the week!

This type of heat and humidity is dangerous and you will want to make sure you take the proper precautions, including staying hydrated if you have to be outside for any prolonged period. Also, be sure to check on the elderly, very young and don’t leave the pets outside too much either. Click here for more safety tips on how to deal with the high heat and humidity on the way.

Here are some interesting tidbits on 90+ degree days for Syracuse that will provide some perspective on the how start to summer. The chart below shows the years with the highest number of 90+ degree days. Number one is 28 days back in 1955. Through July 4th in 1955 there were only 4 days of 90+ degree weather felt, while this year through the 4th of July we’ve already had 8! Needless to say we are on record setting pace. We could very well also challenge the longest consecutive day streak of 90+ degree temperatures set 47 years ago as you can see below.

Also, if you are looking for a more significant, widespread rainfall to help your farm, garden, lawns and or wells unfortunately it is not looking too good this week yet again. The high heat and plenty of sun will only dry things up even more so much of this week across Central New York, exacerbating the already abnormally dry conditions that exist. So if possible you will want to keep watering over the next several days.

Yes, there will be a couple of widely scattered showers/storms possible almost every day this week, but many will likely not see a drop of rain the majority of the week. The best chance of seeing showers/storms this week looks to be Wednesday, but even then any shower/storm activity will probably be scattered.

There are signs that a cold front with more numerous showers and storms will try to bring some relief to the parched ground and heat weary Central New Yorkers, but it may only be temporary if it happens. Stay tuned to the NewsChannel 9 Storm team for updates.