SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Longtime Central New York radio personality Becky Palmer has died. Palmer’s longtime radio partner Tom Owens tells NewsChannel 9 Becky passed away Sunday.

Palmer had been a staple in local radio since the early 1980s when she got her start at WSEN-Radio. In the 1990s she teamed up with the late Ron Bee and then Tom Owens to host the number-one local morning show on B104.7 for over 20 years.

Ron and Becky were named CMA Personalities of the Year in 2004 and she was part of the ACM Radio Station of the Year in 2014.

During her long career, she was nominated for countless CMA and ACM nominations for Personality and Station of the Year.

Tom and Becky’s final radio show on B104.7 was in December 2019.

B 104.7 posted a message on Facebook recognizing Palmer for her years of service to the station and commitment to the community.

Services for Becky Palmer have not been finalized.