Longtime local pharmacist promoted to president of Kinney Drugs

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Longtime local pharmacist and current vice president of Kinney Drugs, John Marraffa, has been promoted to president of the company.

A graduate of Proctor High School in Utica and the Albany College of Pharmacy, Marraffa worked as a pharmacist for Walgreens for 14 years and moved up the management ranks.

Marraffa joined Kinney’s parent company in 2019 as the vice president of government affairs. In 2020, he led the company’s widespread community vaccination and testing operation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

I am thrilled to lead our drugstore team and will work tirelessly to promote a vision of growth as we enter this transformational era of pharmacy,” Marraffa said in a statement first released to NewsChannel 9. “My vision is to create a customer experience unmatched by others. By building on our 118-year history, I hope to reinforce a standard of excellence that transcends traditional pharmacy. We must be different. By expanding our services, enhancing the patient experience, and maximizing our partnerships, I believe that Kinney Drugs will become a premier health care destination. I am very excited to become part of this Kinney legacy. John Marraffa

Marraffa lives in Fayetteville with his family.