UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Longtime Utica television anchor Bill Worden died Wednesday morning, March 8, at the age of 80, his station of 35 years announced.

Worden was the face of Utica’s NBC affiliate, WKTV, from 1977 to 2012, when he retired in celebrated fashion.

Recognizing his retirement, Worden was given the Syracuse Press Club’s “Career Achievement Award” in 2013.

“The word ‘icon’ gets thrown around a lot to describe folks whose accomplishments are noteworthy, but Bill earned that title in every sense of the word,” said Steve McMurray, vice president and general manager of WKTV. “His picture still adorns the hallway in our main entrance because, for so many years, Bill was WKTV.”

In retirement, Bill was a well-known drummer and author.

After the passing of his beloved wife, Janna, Worden wrote a book “A Kansas Love Story,” sharing memories of the couple’s 59-year marriage.

A native of Utica and military veteran, Worden briefly anchored in Wichita, before returning to his hometown.

The station said Bill was working to recover from a brief illness.

In a tweet, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente wrote, “I am saddened by the passing of my good friend Bill Worden. Bill was a local news institution, a fierce veteran advocate who loved the country he served & an accomplished musician & author who spread joy to all. My condolences go out to his loved ones and the WKTV family.”