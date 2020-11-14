Look Back: Rod Wood, Carrie Lazarus inducted into NY’s Broadcasters Hall of Fame

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9’s Rod Wood announced this week that he is retiring and we have been looking back at his amazing career.

In 2011, Rod and Carrie Lazarus took their rightful place in the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Join NewsChannel 9 on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. for Rod Wood: A Celebration. This will be a special one-hour look back at Rod’s career.

