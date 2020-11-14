SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9’s Rod Wood announced this week that he is retiring and we have been looking back at his amazing career.
In 2011, Rod and Carrie Lazarus took their rightful place in the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
Join NewsChannel 9 on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. for Rod Wood: A Celebration. This will be a special one-hour look back at Rod’s career.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Fayetteville-Manlius High School grad to appear on Supermarket Sweep
- Look Back: Rod Wood, Carrie Lazarus inducted into NY’s Broadcasters Hall of Fame
- WATCH: A cool start to the weekend before rain and wind return
- New COVID-19 restrictions take effect, restaurants in Syracuse adjust to new hours
- American Red Cross helps 7 people after fire in Hannibal
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App