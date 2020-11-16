Look Back: Rod Wood Way

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 has been looking back over more than 50 years of highlights in the career of our friend, Rod Wood, who announced his retirement just last week.

One of our favorite moments was when Rod’s hometown took time out to honor a Syracuse native.

It all started with a Christmas gift from one of Rod’s daughters.

“I had a sign made for him that said ‘Rod Wood Way,’ and somebody planted the idea in my mind that we should get a street really named after him,” said Rebecca Groat, Rod’s daughter.

Suddenly, a simple little idea became a very big deal. Family, friends, fans from the community and event SU’s Sour Sitrus Society showed up to salute Rod for more than 50 years of service.

Rod grew up in the Westcott Nation near Syracuse University. But he and his wife Nanette raised their five kids here in the Valley and he’s been the number one cheerleader for the Valley for most of his career.

“I think there’s just these people that are icons in the community, and he’s definitely one of them,” said Bob Dougherty, former common councilor. “And he’s a Valley guy, you know? And we’re a pretty tight-knit community down here.”

Join us on Wednesday at 7 p.m. for Rod Wood: A Celebration. We will have a special hour-long look back at Rod’s fantastic career.