Look up tonight and check out the last supermoon of 2021!

Last month we had the first of two supermoons this year with the Super Pink Moon, and now the last of the super moons in 2021 is making it’s appearance in the sky tonight. The moon will rise around 10 minutes before 8 this evening on the east-southeast sky and then set at 5:35 am Wednesday over the west-southwest horizon.

It’s the brightest and biggest supermoon of the year at roughly 7% bigger and about 15% brighter than your typical full moon! The distance between the earth and moon will be just over 222 thousand miles, 98 miles closer to earth than April’s supermoon, come early Wednesday morning, which is about 17 thousand miles closer than the average distance between the moon and earth. Hence the bigger and brighter appearance of a supermoon!

While clouds are expected to shroud and at times block the view of the moon tonight, we will have opportunities to see it tonight. If you miss it, the next supermoon won’t be occurring until June 14th, 2022.

Also, there’s going to be a lunar eclipse occurring first thing Wednesday morning, but unfortunately Central New York will not really have the opportunity to see the lunar eclipse. Why’s that? Well, by the time the moon begins to go into the earth’s shadow the moon is going to set about 45 minutes after. Therefore, by the time the earth’s shadow starts covering the moon’s disk the moon will have already set over the west-southwest horizon at 5:35 am.

If you are an early riser and position yourself in a spot with good view of the west-southwest horizon for 4:45 am you will see a little bit of a shadow going over the moon right before it sets. The sky will probably not be totally clear early Wednesday morning but we do think the sky will be clear enough to possibly catch a glimpse of the start of the eclipse.

The best view of the eclipse occurs west of the Northeast across much of the Plains and the Western U.S. where these areas will see a total eclipse of the moon early Wednesday morning. The next chance to see a total lunar eclipse takes place on May 16th, 2022.