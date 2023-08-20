SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — It may be hard to believe, but the 2023 edition of the Great New York State Fair is about to get underway on Wednesday, August 23!

What can we expect weather-wise for opening day?

High pressure that builds in from Canada on Tuesday will still be the dominant feature of our weather on Wednesday.

This means that we will find a good deal of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. We are expecting highs on Wednesday to be in the upper-70s, and humidity to be relatively low.

Be sure to have the sunglasses and sunscreen on hand if you’re headed to the Fairgrounds!

Does the nice weather stick around?

It looks like temperatures on Thursday and Friday will remain in the 70s to around 80, which is pleasant and seasonable for this time of the year.

As a southerly breeze picks up on Thursday, there may be a couple of showers around but right now it still appears that there will be a good deal of dry time and at least some sunshine.

Rain chances look to increase even more so on Friday, however. There may be a few storms in the mix, too, as humidity starts to come up once again.

We will likely start the first weekend of the Fair with some showers, but drier weather looks to return by Sunday.

First look at next week

According to the 8–14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, odds are favoring below average temperatures for the end of August and first few days of September. Keep in mind the average high in Syracuse during this period drops into the upper-70s.

In terms of precipitation, near average rainfall is anticipated.

Looking back at last year’s Fair weather

It was a rather warm stretch for the New York State Fair in 2022. The average high temperature for last year’s run of the Fair came out to approximately 82 degrees.

Nine of the thirteen days featured highs in the 80s, with three days in the 70s and one day—August 29—in the 90s.

Looking at precipitation, seven of the thirteen days did feature a trace or more of rainfall, with the highest total of 0.90” on August 30.

Keep checking back for the latest forecast from the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team.