VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Less than a year after the Turning Stone’s 7 Kitchens Buffet celebrated its grand opening, the buffet is now extending its dining experience, serving brunch every weekend.
The award-winning culinary team’s brunch features a combination of classic buffet favorites as well as show-stopping “action stations” from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.
At the market-style buffet, guests can watch chefs prepare food made to order, including an Omelet Station, a Pancake and French Toast Station, a Breakfast Burrito Station, a French Classic Station, and more.
The newly redesigned eatery combines quality artisan food with a contemporary design with room for more than 370 guests.
7 Kitchens’ Brunch Stations:
● Breakfast Burrito Station: Potato, Red Bell Pepper, Onion, Egg, Cheese, Burrito; with Traditional Toppings.
● Breakfast Elegant Classics Station: Home Fries; Apple Wood Smoked Bacon; Scrambled Eggs; Eggs Benedict; Corned Beef Hash and more.
● Carving Station: Roasted Prime Rib; Roasted Pit Ham with Horseradish Cream Sauce, Beef Gravy & Au Jus.
● Omelet Stations: Fresh Omelets made to order featuring: Fresh eggs, Egg Whites, Spinach, Peppers, Onions, Ham, Tomato, Mushrooms, Feta, American, Cheddar, Provolone; Home Fries; Bacon; Breakfast Sausage Links.
● Pancake & French Toast Bar: Fresh Made Pancakes, French toast and Belgian Waffles with Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Bananas Foster Sauce, Fresh Whipped cream, Butter, and Warm Maple Syrup.
● French Classics Station: Warm Cheese Blintz; House made Quiche; Classic Bread Pudding; Monkey Bread, with Blueberry Compote, Warm Apple Compote, Warm Maple Syrup.
Hours of Operation and Prices
Thursdays: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
● Adults: $34
● Kids (5 – 12): $16.95
● 4 and Under: Free
Fridays: 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
● Adults: $38
● Kids (5 – 12): $18.95
● 4 and Under: Free
Saturdays: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
● Adults: $34 (brunch) / $38 (dinner)
● Kids (5 – 12): $16.95 (brunch) / $18.95 (dinner)
● 4 and Under: Free
Sundays: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
● Adults: $34 (both)
● Kids (5 – 12): $16.95 (both)
● 4 and Under: Free