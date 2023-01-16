VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Less than a year after the Turning Stone’s 7 Kitchens Buffet celebrated its grand opening, the buffet is now extending its dining experience, serving brunch every weekend.

The award-winning culinary team’s brunch features a combination of classic buffet favorites as well as show-stopping “action stations” from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.

Photo provided by Turning Stone Resort Casino

At the market-style buffet, guests can watch chefs prepare food made to order, including an Omelet Station, a Pancake and French Toast Station, a Breakfast Burrito Station, a French Classic Station, and more.

The newly redesigned eatery combines quality artisan food with a contemporary design with room for more than 370 guests.

7 Kitchens’ Brunch Stations:

● Breakfast Burrito Station : Potato, Red Bell Pepper, Onion, Egg, Cheese, Burrito; with Traditional Toppings.

● Breakfast Elegant Classics Station : Home Fries; Apple Wood Smoked Bacon; Scrambled Eggs; Eggs Benedict; Corned Beef Hash and more.

● Carving Station : Roasted Prime Rib; Roasted Pit Ham with Horseradish Cream Sauce, Beef Gravy & Au Jus.

● Omelet Stations: Fresh Omelets made to order featuring: Fresh eggs, Egg Whites, Spinach, Peppers, Onions, Ham, Tomato, Mushrooms, Feta, American, Cheddar, Provolone; Home Fries; Bacon; Breakfast Sausage Links.

● Pancake & French Toast Bar : Fresh Made Pancakes, French toast and Belgian Waffles with Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Bananas Foster Sauce, Fresh Whipped cream, Butter, and Warm Maple Syrup.

● French Classics Station: Warm Cheese Blintz; House made Quiche; Classic Bread Pudding; Monkey Bread, with Blueberry Compote, Warm Apple Compote, Warm Maple Syrup.

Hours of Operation and Prices

Thursdays: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

● Adults: $34

● Kids (5 – 12): $16.95

● 4 and Under: Free

Fridays: 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

● Adults: $38

● Kids (5 – 12): $18.95

● 4 and Under: Free

Saturdays: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

● Adults: $34 (brunch) / $38 (dinner)

● Kids (5 – 12): $16.95 (brunch) / $18.95 (dinner)

● 4 and Under: Free

Sundays: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

● Adults: $34 (both)

● Kids (5 – 12): $16.95 (both)

● 4 and Under: Free