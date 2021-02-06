Looking for a job? Salt City Market vendors are hiring

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Not only is the new Salt City Market bringing diverse and delicious food to Syracuse, it’s also bringing jobs.

Several different vendors in the market have calls out for applicants. They’re looking for cooks, cashiers, bakers, and a few other positions.

If you’re interested, head over to the market to pick up an application or visit their Facebook page for more information.

