Looking for a way to celebrate this Memorial Day? Here’s a list of events in CNY

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — A variety of Memorial Day events will be taking place across Central New York this weekend. Some towns have opted against festivities because of COVID, while others have modified their annual events.

Here is a list of Memorial Day events across the area this weekend:

Monday, May 31 at 1 p.m. at West Manlius Street

Bagpipers, ES-M High School Marching Band, antique cars, and more.

Monday, May 31 at 9 a.m.

Starts at the corner of Route 5 and Highbridge Street and ends in front of Wellwood Middle School

Memorial Day Parade of Bands Monday, May 31. North Main Street

2:30 Ceremony

3:05 Parade begins

Parade on Monday, May 31 at 9:30 a.m. starting at Lonergan Park on South Main Street.

The parade will start at Lonergan Park, Cross South Main Street onto Melrose Drive to South Bay Road. The parade will then travel north on South Bay Road to Centerville Place to the Veteran’s Memorial.

Friday, May 28

6:30 p.m. Memorial Day Ceremony at Triangle Park

7:00 p.m. Oneida Memorial Day Parade– Parade begins at Triangle Park and heads North toward Veteran’s Memorial Field

8:15 p.m. The Oneida American Legion will host their annual Post Parade Party. The community is invited to join in on the awards ceremony, live music, hotdogs, and beverages.

Onondaga County

Sunday, May 30 at Veterans Memorial Cemetery

County event to remember and honor veterans

Oswego

The annual ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park off Water Street at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 31.

Phoenix

Monday, May 31

Parade down Main Street at noon. Starts at the south end of Main Street at Village Line and ends at the VFW on Culver Street.

Live music following the parade at the VFW. No games or rides this year.

72 Hometown Hero banners are stretched out down Main Street from village line to village line.

Pulaski

Monday, May 31

10:00 ceremony begins at South Park.

Placing of wreaths after the opening ceremony

The parade will proceed to Village Cemetery

21 gun salute and taps at the cemetery

Solvay-Geddes

Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m. Veterans Memorial park on Woods Road

Memorial Day celebration. Refreshments will be provided by St. Marianne Cope Pastoral Council and Tyrol Club of Solvay.

Weedsport

Drive-thru Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 31 at 9:00 a.m. at the Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School parking lot. 2821 East Brutus Street in Weedsport, New York.

10 a.m. ceremony in the high school parking lot for approximately 30 minutes.

The parking lot is fully paved and a handicapped-accessible bathroom will be available. If you have any questions please contact our faculty advisor, Theresa Leonardi at 315-834-6652 or through email at tleonardi@weedsport.org.