Looking for a way to celebrate this Memorial Day? Here’s a list of events in CNY

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — A variety of Memorial Day events will be taking place across Central New York this weekend. Some towns have opted against festivities because of COVID, while others have modified their annual events.
Here is a list of Memorial Day events across the area this weekend:
East Syracuse
- Monday, May 31 at 1 p.m. at West Manlius Street
- Bagpipers, ES-M High School Marching Band, antique cars, and more.
Fayetteville
- Monday, May 31 at 9 a.m.
- Starts at the corner of Route 5 and Highbridge Street and ends in front of Wellwood Middle School
Village of Jordan
- Memorial Day Parade of Bands Monday, May 31. North Main Street
- 2:30 Ceremony
- 3:05 Parade begins
Village of North Syracuse
- Parade on Monday, May 31 at 9:30 a.m. starting at Lonergan Park on South Main Street.
- The parade will start at Lonergan Park, Cross South Main Street onto Melrose Drive to South Bay Road. The parade will then travel north on South Bay Road to Centerville Place to the Veteran’s Memorial.
Oneida
- Friday, May 28
- 6:30 p.m. Memorial Day Ceremony at Triangle Park
- 7:00 p.m. Oneida Memorial Day Parade– Parade begins at Triangle Park and heads North toward Veteran’s Memorial Field
- 8:15 p.m. The Oneida American Legion will host their annual Post Parade Party. The community is invited to join in on the awards ceremony, live music, hotdogs, and beverages.
Onondaga County
- Sunday, May 30 at Veterans Memorial Cemetery
- County event to remember and honor veterans
Oswego
- The annual ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park off Water Street at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 31.
Phoenix
- Monday, May 31
- Parade down Main Street at noon. Starts at the south end of Main Street at Village Line and ends at the VFW on Culver Street.
- Live music following the parade at the VFW. No games or rides this year.
- 72 Hometown Hero banners are stretched out down Main Street from village line to village line.
Pulaski
- Monday, May 31
- 10:00 ceremony begins at South Park.
- Placing of wreaths after the opening ceremony
- The parade will proceed to Village Cemetery
- 21 gun salute and taps at the cemetery
Solvay-Geddes
- Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m. Veterans Memorial park on Woods Road
- Memorial Day celebration. Refreshments will be provided by St. Marianne Cope Pastoral Council and Tyrol Club of Solvay.
Weedsport
- Drive-thru Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 31 at 9:00 a.m. at the Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School parking lot. 2821 East Brutus Street in Weedsport, New York.
- 10 a.m. ceremony in the high school parking lot for approximately 30 minutes.
The parking lot is fully paved and a handicapped-accessible bathroom will be available. If you have any questions please contact our faculty advisor, Theresa Leonardi at 315-834-6652 or through email at tleonardi@weedsport.org.
“Students and community members will set up displays and you are invited to drive through our exhibits which are designed to honor America and her veterans. If you are a Veteran, please wear your service uniform or civilian attire and any hats or visible designations you feel are appropriate. We’d love to know who our veterans are when they drive through! The parking lot will be open to visitors beginning at 9:00 am and everyone is welcome to join us”Weedsport’s Clark-Heck American Legion Post #568 and Weedsport Senior Government Class