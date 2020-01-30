Looking for snow? Look back at the Blizzard of ’66

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Winter weather has been tough to come by this year. That was not the case in 1966.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jim Teske commemorates the anniversary of when the first flakes flew in the blizzard that began January 30, 1966. Jim talked with some of those who had stories to tell about the great storm.

This was part of a look-back at the 50-year anniversary in 2016.