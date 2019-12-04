Looking for work, or looking for workers; new platform connects CNY manufacturers with talent

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) With thousands of open jobs right now The Manufacturers Association (MACNY) has launched a new method for member companies to find potential job applicants and for job seekers to find employment.

MACNY’s Career and Talent Platform will serve as an online hub for job postings and candidate resumes.

MACNY President and CEO Randy Wolken says, “In fact we have so many job openings it’s one of the things I hear constantly, is talent is what I need today, I’m literally turning away work because I don’t have the people I need to get the job done.”

Martha Ponge is MACNY’s Director of Apprenticeship Training. She says, “We have an urgency to help our employers fill these positions but I do think we at MACNY are embracing the opportunity that we have.”

The service is free to candidates, allowing them to share their resume with participating companies statewide.

Wolken tells NewsChannel 9 the connections need to happen faster than ever, “So that’s maybe different than we wait until we get out of college, wait until they finish their technical training, no we need them sooner which means these kinds of platforms are more necessary.”

“In the manufacturing sector there’s an entry point at high school, there’s an entry point after vocational, two-year, four-year but once you get on that pathway that pathway is the same for everyone,” says Ponge.

They say many companies are using an apprentice program where they’ll make a hire and then train the person, on the job, while paying them too.

Wolken also explains why this effort to fill jobs is crucial in light of what many are calling the “silver tsunami”.

Currently, manufacturing companies face the retirement of the baby boomer generation and could lose between 25% and 40% of their workforce in about the next five years.

This shortage of skilled workers could not only cripple existing manufacturers here, but make New York less able to attract new businesses.