Looking to get your 5 to 11-year-old vaccinated? Onondaga County expanding four COVID-19 clinics on these dates

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An additional 240 appointments for 5 to 11-year-olds are now available over four days. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced on Tuesday that the Onondaga County Health Department will further expand four COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5 to 11 in response to community demand.

The clinics for children ages 5 to 11 will be held at the Civic Center on November 12, 15, 19, and 22 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only.

Registration can be found here.