SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Ever since the war broke out in Ukraine, Central New Yorkers are stepping up to help the country in crisis.

In the waiting area of Empire Dermatology in East Syracuse, patients will see boxes piled high full of medical supplies.

Dr. Brian Raphael, a physician at Empire, organized the collection, and with the help of several medical offices in the region, those supplies will be shipped to doctors and first responders on the front lines in Ukraine through the organization, Help Ukraine Together.

“We spend our lives taking care of this community, and we work together with other doctors, and many of my colleagues feel the same way where this is an opportunity to help not only people in our community that have ties to Ukraine but also the Ukrainian people that need our help,” Dr. Raphael said.

Aside from Empire Dermatology, the following medical offices assisted with the collection…

Hematology-Oncology Associates (HOA)

Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists (SOS)

Fayetteville Dermatology

Dermatology Consultants

Farah Dermatology

Foresman Dermatology

Family Practice Associates

If you’re interested in donating medical supplies to Empire Dermatology, you can drop off items at the East Syracuse office on Widewaters Parkway.

Here are a few other options for you to donate…

The Syracuse Ukrainian National Home on West Fayette street is accepting humanitarian items.

Organizers say there’s still a need for medicine and first aid supplies. Donations are being collected on Wednesdays from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:00m a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Syracuse has established a humanitarian aid fund.

The church accepts cash and checks made payable to “St. John the Baptist UCC.” Place your donation in an envelope and mark Ukraine on the envelope.

Credit card donations can also be made here on the parish’s WeShare page.

Doors at St. Luke’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church are open 24/7. Members of the community are asked to drop off items like blankets, clothing, towels, food, drinking water, sanitary goods, medicinal and first aid supplies.

Monetary donations are also being accepted. Funds will be sent through the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA to those being displaced and in need. You can donate by using this link.

UKRAINIAN RELIEF TRUCK, CAYUGA COUNTY

In Cayuga county, items will be collected Thursday, March 10, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Holy Family Church in Auburn. A 10-foot relief truck will be packed with donations.

Suggested items to donate are:

Aspirin/Tylenol

Motrin

Large band aids

Sterile wipes

Tums

Nutrition bars

Baby formula

Blankets

Winter coats

Clothing of all sizes

Socks and undergarments

Organizers request donors enter on the Holiday Inn side of the church and then exit using the North Street Driveway.

“I want to extend my deep gratitude to the Cayuga county community and beyond who are calling and doing their best, trying to help of course. People are praying with us, for us, and on behalf of our parish community, we want to say thank you to everyone for their sensitivity and understanding.” Father Vasile Colopelnic, St. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Auburn

After Thursday’s donation drive, the relief truck will head to St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Church in Syracuse to join relief efforts there.