Looking to summer, Lake George hopes for the best, prepares for the worst

by: Jay Petrequin

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The village government has two financial plans for 2020.

One goes along with Gov. Cuomo’s plan to have most businesses and public spaces in the area fully open again starting May 15; which, for the village, means, an open door to a fairly full tourist season, albeit without some earlier events.

The other one factors in the possibility that COVID-19 might keep doors shuttered and public gatherings barred into the summer.

There are a lot of factors at play for the economy that revolves around tourism. For Lake George, one is the uncertainty of whether foreign student workers will be able to use J-1 visas to travel in to work. Last summer, the Lake George tourism industry hired 1,600 international students.

Meanwhile, in both Lake George and nearby Warrensburg, local government fights to get those businesses financial aid to help them stay afloat.

