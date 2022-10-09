SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) It looks a bit wet to start the week in Syracuse, but warmer weather is poised to return by midweek.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Sunday night starts quiet across Central New York. There are plenty of clouds and dry weather for most of us but we’ll be watching for a few lake effect rain showers east of Lake Ontario the first half of the night.

However, more widespread showers move in overnight as a cold front stalls just to our south.

Lows overnight are in the 40s.

MONDAY:

For the Columbus Day holiday itself, the cold front we mentioned early will slow down and be stretched out over the Southern Tier. That and an approaching jet stream disturbance will cause a few light showers during the morning. We should be drier in the afternoon, and there should be some sun building in from west to east before the day is done.

Even with some sun, we should only see highs in the mid to perhaps upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

High pressure is in charge of our weather for Tuesday, and it should turn out to be a spectacular Fall day with plenty of sunshine.

Along with sunshine it ends up warm as well with temperatures at least in the mid-60s.

MIDWEEK:

It turns out even warmer midweek thanks to strong southerly winds bringing temperatures back near 70 Wednesday! The trade off, however, more in the way of cloud cover around Central New York.

It is still looking mild and breezy Thursday with highs in the mid-60s, but a strong cold front approaching from the west will bring showers and times of steadier rain Thursday afternoon and into Thursday night. Once the front departs, much cooler air will be felt Friday.

Stay tuned for the latest updates!