Loop the Lake and sports complex hot topics in Onondaga County Executive’s State of the County Address

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon laid out the plans for the year 2020 in his State of the County at Onondaga Community College Monday night.

Among the issues dealing with Medicaid and tax delinquency, McMahon focused on several projects he hopes will bring in new money. One of those being a brand new, multi-purpose sports complex. It would feature up to a dozen outdoor turf fields and roughly a 2,500-seat stadium.

McMahon said it would require around 50 to 75 acres of land, costing more than $30 million. This project, he says, will require funding from the state and he says it may be more difficult to get that money since it is an out-of-the-box plan.

McMahon says they’re looking at two sites right now, but they hope to get their plans into the state by mid-year so they know how much money they’ll have before they start building. Only then will they select the site.

“I think we really outlined an agenda that they can rally around, and everything we’re doing is strategic in either addressing an issue in the community or to build off the success we’ve already had,” said County Executive Ryan McMahon.

McMahon told NewsChannel 9 in an earlier interview he has a strong focus on selecting the Town of Salina for the site. Many worry the preferred community grid option for I-81 could take business away from that area. He said this sports complex could help reduce the impact.

Along with the complex, McMahon focused on the Loop the Lake Trail in his State of the County. Now that he said Onondaga Lake is clean, they’re seeing it become a hub for recreation and economic growth within the community.

McMahon said the progress with the New York State Fair, St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, and Onondaga Lake Park is undeniable. For that reason, they’re capitalizing on what the lake has to offer, promising to loop a trail around the entire lake, a project the county started decades ago.

Now, they’re working to close the loop, hoping to finish a few sections this year. One runs through the CSX railroad bridge, connecting to the creek walk, another through the southwest extension to Harbor Brook, and finally continuing the trail near Murphy’s Island, which sits behind Destiny USA.

“Certainly the popular Loop the Lake trail is helping to drive this transformation to the next level. It has proven to have an amazing recreational and economic impact for our county. And 2020 will be a busy year of progress for the trail,” McMahon said.

The county executive also announced Monday that they’ve reached an agreement with Honeywell after years of back and forth, where the county will gain public ownership of more than 40 acres of the shoreline around Onondaga Lake. It’ll require approval from the county legislature, however, before it’s final.

