Lord and Taylor store at Destiny USA closing by the end of the year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Lord and Taylor at the Destiny USA mall is closing.
The Destiny USA location closure will result in 45 workers being laid off.
The store is expected to close by the end of the year.
