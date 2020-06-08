Loretto allows daughter to say goodbye to dying mother, but other nursing home visits are still banned

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Health advises nursing homes to continue following the same guidelines, which bans family members of residents from visiting.

Administrators at Loretto facilities, however, have made one exception: allowing family members of dying residents in only to say goodbye.

Those visits require the family member to be covered in protective gear.

Beyond those exceptions, all other visitation is still off-limits. Three months ago, when the pandemic was quickly spreading, nursing homes began limiting outside visitors before the state following suit with a ban.

But the health department hasn’t said when the ban will be lifted.

In a statement to NewsChannel 9, a spokesperson wrote the following:

We’ve said from the start that protecting our most vulnerable populations including people in nursing homes and adult care facilities is our top priority, which is why we issued guidance restricting visitors to long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, except for imminent end-of-life situations. The Department recognizes the importance of communication between residents of these facilities and their loved ones. This is why we have issued guidance requiring facilities to provide other methods to meet the social and emotional needs of residents, such as video calls, assigning staff to serve as the primary contact to families for inbound calls and conducting regular outbound calls to keep families up to date. This guidance should continue to be followed until further notice.

