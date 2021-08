SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Loretto confirmed to NewsChannel 9 that one of their staffers has tested positive for COVID at their Cunningham facility.

They added that this has been the only positive case in the past four months. This comes as they continue to proactively test staffers on a frequent basis.

Based on state recommendations, they closed the facility in order to test all residents and staff. There have been no additional cases. They hope to reopen by the weekend.