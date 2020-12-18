Loretto Health gears up for COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A vulnerable population is now next up on the list to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine: nursing home residents and staff. At Loretto Health, the big day is this coming Wednesday, Dec. 23.

“We’re calling it a shot of hope around our system,” Julie Sheedy, chief marketing and engagement officer at Loretto, says.

The team at Loretto is in the process right now collecting consent forms from residents and staff.

“We actually have over 70% of our residents have already consented and we are finishing that process [Friday]. We are very hopeful we will have 90 plus participation,” Sheedy says. “We see 95% plus participation for the flu shot, so we’re confident that our residents are ready and willing to get this vaccine.”

Loretto is partnering with PharmScript, who already service the health system and will be delivering and administering the Pfizer vaccine. The consent forms will define just how many doses Loretto needs come Wednesday.

“This is the first opportunity we’ve had to really anticipate an end to this. This was something that was never expected. It continues to be challenging because it comes at us in all directions,” Sheedy says. “You know, you’re doing everything you possibly can to do your infection control practices and it’s still getting in when it’s this bad in our own community.”

Registration just opened for staff on Thursday, and Loretto says it already has about 35% staff participation. The final day to sign up is Sunday. In the meantime, they’re holding information sessions to help educate everyone on a vaccine that came quicker than they imagined.

“I think that’s the toughest part, honestly, is trying to make sure people feel educated enough this quickly because it’s coming so fast and furious,” Sheedy adds. “And, there are different vaccines coming, trying to understand what the makeup is of this vaccine, what the side effects are. Our medical directors have been phenomenal in helping us educate our staff. We couldn’t do it without them. So I do think, again, while unexpected that quickly, we’re ready.”

Sheedy adds she already signed up to receive her first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine:

“I signed the consent with my daughter yesterday, who is a CNA working here while she’s in nursing school, and it was emotional. This is a big deal.”

On Wednesday, Loretto and PharmScript plan to vaccinate residents and staff all in one day.