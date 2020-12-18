Loretto’s Fahey Building transformed into COVID-only building to free up more hospital beds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Loretto’s Fahey Building, normally used as a rehabilitation center, will now be used to house COVID-19 patients that no longer need hospital-level care.

Previously, nursing home residents who were in the hospital with COVID-19 were not allowed to leave the hospital until they tested negative for the virus. Now, if their condition improves to the point where they no longer need hospital-level care but they are still testing positive for COVID-19, they can be moved to Loretto’s Fahey Building until they produce a negative test.

Onondaga County says this will immediately free up about 10-30% of hospital beds for people who actually need the hospital’s care while battling the virus. As of Thursday, there were 88 hospital patients that would be moved to the Fahey Building under this new plan.

We did not step forward to meet this need lightly. We recognize that our regional healthcare network is strained and that providing services to meet the needs of our County is core to Loretto’s mission and purpose. We are confident that we can safely care for our residents and others, who are well on their way to recovery and do not need hospital care, but continue to test positive. The County and our hospital partners have committed to providing assistance so we can safely care for these residents. We have state-of the-art equipment, ​strict safety measures and cleaning protocols in place to ensure that everyone – our residents and staff – is protected. Spokesperson for Loretto

No official date has been set for patients to be moved to the Fahey Building.

