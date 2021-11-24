Loretto’s plan to keep residents safe while they enjoy the holiday with their families

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thanksgiving is the time families gather together from near and far. For people with loved ones in assisted living facilities like Loretto, it’s been a while but they’re now able to.

“It really is a relief for families who are anxious to see their loved ones this holiday,” said Julie Sheedy, who is Loretto’s Chief Marketing Officer.

At Loretto, families are welcomed to visit their loved ones who live at the facility, but there are protocols to follow.

“We prefer that they’re vaccinated, but if they’re not vaccinated they have to wear a mask at all times,” Sheedy explained, “And really, you still wear a mask while traveling through the building at all times. But they can visit with a loved one in the rooms, spend quality time with a loved one.”

Sheedy said with advance notice Loretto will work with families who plan to have a larger group come to visit to ensure they have enough space. She said they have not had many requests for those living in the facilities to leave. For anyone who prefers that, “We ask that they really carefully consider the circumstances that they’re taking their loved one into. Is everybody vaccinated? Will they be social distanced? Will they be wearing masks? Is the resident vaccinated? What’s the resident’s health like because they’re still highly vulnerable,” Sheedy said.

When that person returns, they will will be screened. However families decide to celebrate the day, her message to them is, “Be cautious, just think about the resident first,” Sheedy said.