Loss of connection during nursing home visits, Baldwinsville woman shares her frustration

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re seven months into the pandemic and for many Central New Yorkers, that’s seven months without hugging their loved ones in a nursing home.

The last time Heather Wilsey hugged her mom was March 16. The next day, she got a call from Loretto’s Cunningham facility letting her know the pandemic was forcing visits to go virtual.

Wilsey’s mom has dementia, so FaceTime confused her and those visits stopped.

March 16 visit

Eight weeks ago she tried a window visit but it wasn’t any better. Her mom has a difficult time seeing and hearing, and couldn’t tell where Wilsey’s voice was coming from.

“My mother became very upset. Agitated, confused, and started to cry,” said Wilsey. They had to cut that visit short.

More recently, she thought a negative COVID-19 test would finally be her golden ticket to hug her mom and see her smile.

This week, they had their first in-person visit.

“I really hoped for the first time since March 16 to sit at a table with my mother and if I got very, very lucky, get to give her a hug,” said Wilsey. The visit was much different than she hoped.

Oct. 6 visit

Wilsey’s mom sat behind plexiglass. She couldn’t hug her or hold her, and she’s not sure how much of that meeting her mom retained.

“I asked to know how that differed from a window visit that does not require a COVID test,” said Wilsey. She feels, if family members have to test negative they should be able to sit closer to their loved ones and give them a hug.

Chief Marketing Officer at Loretto, Julie Sheedy, says the state requires some type of protective barrier, and some of their residents struggle with masks, which is why they’ve added the plexiglass.

The staff knows the “new normal” is not easy to adjust to and they’re empathetic.

The toughest part about this is really, you know, you can come in and visit but we have to be able to do it safely. This is still our most vulnerable population. It’s not easy for our staff to have to stop a loved one and say ‘I’m sorry you can’t touch your loved one’ it’s just in our nature to be able to do that. Julie Sheedy

Wilsey fears her mom is running out of time and she can’t spend it with her. She wants the governor to look beyond the virus and see it from her position.

“This population is going to die. Not in the one year, two years, five years, 10 years they might have had otherwise but very soon,” she said.

The New York State Health Department stands by their guidance that masks and social distancing are the best way to prevent the spread.

They’ve given NewsChannel 9 the following statement:

"Wearing masks and social distancing have proven to be among the most successful COVID prevention measures and close contact is too risky to jeopardize anyone's health. While we understand the anguish this virus has caused nursing home residents and their families, by adhering to the DOH visitation guidance nursing homes are taking the proper steps to protect residents from COVID-19. As this unprecedented pandemic evolves, we’ll continue to closely monitor the data and review requests, while also acknowledging that this pandemic is not over and people should not let their guard down.”

