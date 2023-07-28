HOMER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Route 90 Garage Sale has become an annual tradition for people near and far. Carl hicks has been participating for a long time.

“My guess would be somewhere around 25 years,” Hicks said.

He loves the challenge of it and he has all types of items from clothes to appliances to furniture.

“What normally happens, people donate stuff to us and we make it, we turn around and sell it to make money, a profit for the church,” Hicks explained.

Across the street is Jeff Grummons’ tent. What he has to offer has grown from when he first moved to town about 20 years ago.

“We saw all these people setting tables out and different things,” Grummons recalled. “We never heard of the Route 90 sale before and then we said, we have some knick-knacks. We set them up on the porch, that’s how we started that little table up there.”

This event spans 54 miles on one end in Montezuma and the other stretch right here in Homer, where there’s just about everything.

“I call them couches,” Hicks said about his futon. “Yeah the futon, I’ve got two of them.”

They sold fast.

“I just bought a futon, my husband’s going to be really happy about that,” said Stephanie Reif.

Reif is a regular and offered this advice for any first timers.

“You got to take your time. The good deals are always hidden, you got to go through the piles and you got to turn things over, you got to do some wheeling and dealing,” Reif said.

Whether you’re buying or selling, it’s not just about the things. For Jeff Grummons it’s also about, “the people, the people.”

And he’s met so many over the years and looks forward to meeting many more this weekend.

The garage sale goes through Sunday and it’s free to attend.