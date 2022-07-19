SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A lottery ticket worth $17,468.50 was sold in Syracuse for the July 18 Take 5 drawing, the New York Lottery shared Tuesday.

The ticket was bought at N&A Market on Midland Avenue.

To play Take 5, players choose five numbers from 1-39. If players match their selected numbers to the numbers drawn, they can win prizes. If you match two numbers, you win a Quick Pick Free Play. Matching three or more numbers grants you a cash prize. The overall odds of winning one prize, the New York Lottery website shares, is around 1 in 8.77.

The numbers for July 18’s midday drawing were 01, 05, 12, 22, 24. The numbers for the evening drawing were 12, 27, 32, 37, 38.

Anyone struggling with a gambling addiction or know someone who is can call 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369).