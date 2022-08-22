(WSYR-TV) — Hulk Smash! There is a new honorary member of the Syracuse Police Department!

Lou Ferrigno, best known for his role as “The Hulk,” received the honor at the Patrol Office on Erie Boulevard on Monday, August 22.







Ferrigno served as a sheriff’s deputy in California for 17 years and says he wants to highlight the importance of police departments to local communities.

“There’s so much shooting, so much crime…it’s important to have respect for officers,” says Ferrigno.

Ferrigno will be in Syracuse until September 15 filming a new horror movie called, The Hermit.