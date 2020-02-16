Loud ‘boom’ heard in Oswego County caused by silo explosion

MEXICO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People in the Mexico area may have been woken up by a loud “boom” that occurred at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Saturday. The boom was caused by a silo explosion.

According to Comley’s Country Creamery, one of their silo’s caught fire and then exploded.

They say no animals or people were injured, and about 30 feet of the silo was knocked off with heavy debris falling to the ground.

The silo contained hay, and the explosion ruined the family’s feed that was intended to last until the summer.

The creamery also suffered damage from the explosion, as a wall was cracked.

It is unclear as to what may have caused the fire and explosion.

Comley’s Country Creamery is a family owned dairy grocery store and creamery located on the Comley’s family farm on Fraser Road in Mexico.

The family owned creamery opened in March of 2018.

