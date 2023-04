(WSYR-TV) — This upcoming weekend the Auburn Players Community Theatre is putting on the production of “Love, Loss, and What I Wore”, which tells 28 intimate stories about marriage, motherhood, growing up and much, much more. Maria Coleman and Ciara Hirsch joined Bridge Street Monday to share their experiences of working on this production.

To learn more about the play, or to purchase tickets visit auburnplayers.org or call (315) 406-0211. Tickets are also available at the door for $15.