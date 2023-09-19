SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some people think the hand-written note is something of a dying breed. But a former mill worker is doing all he can to prove them wrong.

Frank Torzon, a 93-year-old man from Solvay, believes it really is better to give than to receive.

Some people clip coupons but Torzon clips quips: cartoons, colorful pictures, puzzles, jokes, and historic events, and he uses them to create what he calls “graffiti letters.”

“I been doing it for about 43 years. Nobody on the planet does it, cuz it takes about two hours to make each letter,” said Torzon.

He started when his daughter graduated from Syracuse University and moved to Phoenix and he wanted to keep her close.

Now, they go to six kids, 16 grandkids, and six great-grands, along with neighbors, friends and people who need a lift. Torzon sends out about 45 letters a month, all custom-made.

“Each person gets what they are used to or they like. I don’t give the same stuff to everybody. Everything’s different,” said Torzon.

Torzon spends about 250 dollars a month on postage and envelopes and scotch tape, maybe twice that when you consider the checks he tucks in many of them. At age 93, why put in the effort?

“Love. Or else why would I do it?” said Torzon.

Torzon’s wife Barb said, “When they answer and say ‘thank you very much, you made me smile,’ then he smiles for the rest of the day.”

In 43 years, Torzon figures he’s mailed out more than 28,240 cards, give or take. Most of them have come through here, his hometown post office in Solvay.

The staff there treats him like royalty, and hand-cancels each card, to make it just a little more special. The trip to the post office is a highlight of the day for Torzon, and for the people he encounters.

“Ok. Here. I’m done,” said Torzon.

Done? Not by a long shot.

Torzon sends out special cards for birthdays and holidays. And he already has a big stack of cards ready to mail in time for Halloween.