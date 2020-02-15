Low-income pet owner assistance group, The Kia Foundation Inc. encouraging people to lend a hand on new volunteer service

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Syracuse-based non-profit that helps pet owners living paycheck to paycheck is encouraging other people to lend a hand through their new volunteer service.

Since 2018 The Kia Foundation has been helping Central New York pet owners get the food and toys they need of their animals free of charge.

Co-Founders Sam Washington and Kate Berry say while the work they’ve done is tremendous the need has grown so much that it’s been hard to keep up.

The hoping their new service “FurryKisses.org” will help connect pet owners who need help with people who can help them.

The community-based website allows people in need to post when they need help.

“It could be giving someone a ride to the vet or helping watch someone’s dog, whatever people need we hope Furry Kisses can connect them,” said Washington.

Volunteers who register can then sign up to help people when it fits their schedule.

The website already has more than a dozen volunteers signed up but needs more.

Signing up to help is as easy as going to “FurryKisses.org,” creating a login and then browsing pet owners’ requests.

The Kia Foundation Inc. hopes the new service will bridge the gap for Syracuse city animal lovers in need.

If you’d like to sign up and volunteer to help Central New York pet owners in need click here.