Low-risk youth sports can begin in Phase Three regions

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Low-risk youth sports can begin again Monday for regions currently in Phase Three of restart.
New York State lists youth sports as baseball, softball, gymnastics, field hockey, cross country, and crew.
Crowd restrictions are in place, only two spectators per child will be allowed to go to the games.
More guidelines as expected to be released from New York State.
The Central New York region entered Phase Four on Friday, June 26.
