SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Syracuse City School District Board of Education held its first public hearing Wednesday night regarding the newly released 2022-23 School Safety Plan.

The hearing was the first opportunity for parents and community members to comment on the changes for next school year, but only one parent showed up to speak her mind, the hearing ended within five minutes.

“Although we didn’t get a lot of community members here today, just know that we solely made the decisions based on what’s best for our students and their safety.” Tamica Barnett, SCSD BOE President

Alyssa Haymore was the only parent that stood up and spoke during the hearing. Her daughter is heading into second grade in the Fall and she’s concerned the changes being made, including adding 40 additional School Sentry positions, Special Patrol Officers, and more metal detectors will lead to the over-policing of children.

“Brighten Academy which is on the Southside of Syracuse and has the majority of Black and Brown students is heavily policed however Syracuse Latin does not have metal detectors so we’re not policing Mayor Walsh’s children and then Ed Smith doesn’t have metal detectors and that’s where a gun was brought into school this year,” Haymore said.

Her daughter was a student at Ed Smith when an 8th grader brought a loaded gun to school for protection.

She said she would be comfortable with extra security guarding the doors and making sure no intruders were getting inside, but fears adding additional security to roam the halls will lead to more problems. She also added she would like to see more funding going toward mental health resources and restorative justice practices.

“Every time there’s a school shooting we have a conversation about people’s mental health, but then we don’t actually put our money behind mental health,” she said.

When we brought her concerns to Interim Superintendent Anthony Davis he said he understands parents’ anxieties in today’s environment but wants to reassure families the decisions being made are to protect all students.

“We have a district full of people who are conscious of the families that we serve and students that we serve and our absolute plan is to do the right thing regardless of who the people are.” Anthony Davis, SCSD Interim Superintendent

As for Board President Barnett, she asks that parents communicate their concerns with the board in a healthy, productive manner.

“We are by no means a perfect district, but I can assure you we are trying our best to ensure the safety of all students,” she said.

For those that didn’t have an opportunity to show up to the public hearing, you can leave a comment on the District’s website here or email tristoff@scsd.us.

To read the full School Safety Plan click here.