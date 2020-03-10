Low water pressure expected while Oswego DPW crews work on water main leak on Wednesday

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, March 11, some residents of the City of Oswego may experience low water pressure while City of Oswego DPW crews work to repair a water main leak.
DPW crews will begin work around 9 a.m. on the leak near Burden Drive on West 1st Street, and should be done by 3 p.m.
The following areas can expect to experience low water pressure while repairs are happening:
- Burden Drive
- Pond Path
- Deere Trail
- Winding Way
- Greenvale Lane
- Oxbow Drive
West 1st Street between Burden Drive and Munn Street will be closed to traffic while crews are working.
After the work is completed, residents in the affected area are advised to run their water for 10 to 15 minutes until the water runs clear.
