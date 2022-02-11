SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse Department of Water is telling residents of some neighborhoods to expect low water pressure until early Friday evening and reduced traffic as they fix a water main break.

Where was the water main break?

The water main break happened on South Beech Street between East Washington Street and East Fayette Street on February 11, 2022. Traffic will be reduced on this block while crews work to repair the water main.

What neighborhoods are affected?

The City of Syracuse Department of Water says that the break is impacting residences and commercial properties in parts of these neighborhoods:

Eastwood

Sedgwick

Lincoln Hill

Northside

Court-Woodlawn

Washington Square

If you are in need emergency water services, you can call 211.