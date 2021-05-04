Lowe’s hiring event offers 400 jobs in Syracuse area

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–As people start to plan their spring home improvement projects, Lowe’s is having their national hiring day today. They are looking to fill more than 400 jobs across Syracuse stores.

Job seekers can show up to a store and fill out an application and interview in person. They are looking to fill a variety of part and full time positions.

Lowe’s aims to fill thousands of jobs across the US, and there’s still time to head into your local store, the hiring event goes until 7p.m. on Tuesday.