SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Lowe’s is going on a hiring spree. The nation’s second biggest home improvement chain says it wants to bring on more than 50,000 new workers at stores across the country, including more than 400 right here in the Syracuse area.

The company will be hosting a national hiring day tomorrow where people can apply and interview in person at its stores. Lowe’s is looking to fill a variety of part- and full-time positions.