Lowe’s to hire over 400 associates in Syracuse on May 4

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Lowe’s is gearing up to hire more than 400 new associates across its Syracuse stores during the company’s National Hiring Day on Tuesday, May 4.

Lowe’s will welcome 50,000 new seasonal, part-time and full-time U.S. store associates across a variety of positions to help customers tackle their home projects this spring and summer. 

No reservations or resumes are required for Lowe’s National Hiring Day, but those interested in applying can RSVP and learn more about the event here.

